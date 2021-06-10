3 reasons why Leeds United’s pursuit of EFL midfielder is a smart move

Leeds United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Reed made 33 appearances for the Cottagers in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation back into the Championship under the management of Scott Parker.

He has been with Fulham since 2020, having previously been on the books with Southampton earlier in his career, and it appears as though some of his strong recent showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Elland Road could tempt Reed as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side catching the eye with some impressive performances during the 2020/21 season, in what was their first season back in the Premier League.

The Whites finished ninth in the top flight standings, and the Leeds boss is clearly keen to add to his squad ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Leeds United’s pursuit of Reed is a smart move by the Yorkshire-based side this summer.

He’ll have a point to prove in the Premier League

Reed hasn’t had much of an opportunity to impress in the Premier League, having found game time hard to come by with Southampton earlier in his career.

Whilst his spell with Fulham in the Premier League was only a brief one, as they were relegated back into the Championship after one season in the top-flight.

Therefore, Reed will be hoping he can prove a point at that level in the future, and he could do just that with Leeds United moving forwards.

Additional depth is needed in Leeds’ midfield

Leeds’ high-intensity style of play has gained plenty of plaudits over the years under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, but that does come with some risks.

Injuries can occur during a season, and additional strength in depth is always welcome in the majority of teams, and this would be no different at Elland Road this summer.

With Adam Forshaw being ruled out of action for a number of months now, Leeds aren’t exactly blessed with a considerable amount of options in midfield, so Reed could certainly be a strong addition to their team, as they look to find players capable of challenging the likes of Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas for their starting spot in Bielsa’s squad.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Fulham quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were Fulham founded? 1885 1886 1879 1876

He could be available at a cut-price fee

Reed still has three years remaining on his contract with Fulham at Craven Cottage, but their asking price could have dropped following their relegation back into the Championship.

The Cottagers will be looking to adjust financially to life back in the second tier of English football, and moving a few players on could do that this summer.

Leeds could look to take advantage of this, and they could land a player that would add something to their team ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.