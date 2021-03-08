3 reasons why Leeds United’s interest in £30m-rated EFL man makes perfect sense

Brentford have enjoyed a very good season so far, with Thomas Frank’s side in the mix to win promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst there have been several standout players for the Bees in this campaign, few would doubt that Ivan Toney is the most important players the Londoners have.

Having joined from Peterborough in the summer, the striker has scored 25 goals and registered nine assists in 33 league games.

Therefore, whether Brentford go up or not, they will face a battle to keep hold of Toney, with Leeds United thought to be among the top-flight clubs monitoring the £30m-rated player, according to TEAMtalk.

And, here we look at THREE reasons why interest from the Yorkshire outfit makes total sense…

They need competition for Patrick Bamford

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have enjoyed a fine first season back in the Premier League, with Patrick Bamford shining up front.

However, the lack of depth behind the ex-Middlesbrough man has to be a worry, as they don’t have the sufficient quality to come in right now, even if they do boast a lot of talented youngsters.

Rodrigo is better playing off a striker, so bringing in another number nine has to be a priority in the summer as they look to add depth to help sustain a top seven push.

He should suit their style of play

Another reason Toney would be a smart addition is that he should thrive in Bielsa’s attacking approach. Toney is mobile, works hard, can bring others into play and he is a natural finisher.

Coping with the demands the Argentinian has shouldn’t be a problem, and Toney would love to play in a Leeds side that relentlessly attacks the opposition.

He is a long-term signing

Toney has been a name EFL fans have known for some time, but he’s still only 24-years-old.

If Leeds finalised a deal, they would be getting a player who is about to enter his peak years, and someone who is capable of soring goals for them for the next 5-10 years.

So, whilst £30m may seem a lot, it could turn out to be a shrewd investment.