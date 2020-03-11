3 reasons why Leeds United simply must step on with pursuit of 23-year-old

Leeds United are interested in swooping for talented West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen, who is impressing in his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

The Whites are looking to get back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa this season and have strengthened very well in key areas to mould the Argentine’s squad towards another automatic promotion push.

The summer will certainly see a lot of changes at Elland Road regardless of the division they are in, as promotion (or lack of it) will determine whether Bielsa and key players remain at the club for the following season.

There will be a number of positions that Leeds will be keen on recruiting for, with El Loco’s current management style seeing the squad depth lacking, while the quality of the first-team is still undoubted.

One player that the Whites are reportedly keen on signing is 23-year-old West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen, according to the Daily Mail. Cullen has been perennially sent out on-loan throughout his career and is currently with former Leeds United man Lee Bowyer at Charlton Athletic, but is impressing a lot and could be on the move in the summer as his Hammers future remains very cloudy.

Leeds aren’t the only team interested in the midfielder, with this report also linking Premier League sides AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City and then fellow promotion-hopefuls West Brom all keen on making a move for him in the summer.

Here are three reasons why Leeds must step up their pursuit of Cullen for the summer…

He won’t command a huge fee

The Whites are teetering very close to the wrong end of the profit and sustainability margins this season with the wage bill constantly rising as the pressure mounts on the board to deliver Premier League football.

This has put them in a position where they have to be a bit more shrewd in the transfer market to find the right deals for players at the right prices, to ensure they strengthen without putting the club over the edge financially.

Cullen hasn’t been getting a look-in at the London Stadium since breaking through so there might not be too much reluctance to let him find a new club, meaning the transfer fee wouldn’t be astronomical like it would be for other targets.

At 23-years-old, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Hammers cut ties with Cullen as he would have broken into the first-team by now if they rated him that highly.

He’s a talented midfielder

Cullen was a key player for the Addicks when they clinched promotion from League One last season and he has done very well this season, transitioning very comfortably into Championship football with 25 league appearances to his name this season.

Bowyer has been calling upon Cullen for some important performances in the middle of the park and he would definitely suit a move to Elland Road based on the talent he possesses and how his style fits with what Bielsa is operating with.

This is Cullen’s first season in the second tier as a first-team regular, after being somewhat bit-part for Bolton back in the 2017/18 season, so he has a lot of development to go through, which could see him be a very wise investment for the coming seasons.

It’s an injury-prone position

Leeds haven’t been lucky with their injuries this season and the main position where they have seen a lot of injuries is in central midfield.

The most notable setback that Leeds have seen in the middle of the park is the season-ending hip injury that Adam Forshaw sustained back at the start of the season, while Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton, Tyler Roberts, Robbie Gotts and most recently Kalvin Phillips have been sidelined with a ranging length of injury layoffs.

It might seem like overkill to sign another central midfielder to add to the solid numbers there, but with the injury issues that never cease, there’s no doubt that Cullen could nail down a starting berth.