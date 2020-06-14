3 reasons why Leeds United need to do all they can to win race for in-demand midfielder

Leeds United are one of several clubs in England who are said to be monitoring Nurnberg’s Patrick Erras ahead of a potential summer move.

The 25-year-old has featured in 18 games for the Bundesliga II outfit and whilst the team are in a relegation battle right now, Erras has clearly impressed. That’s after the Dail Mail claimed the Whites, along with Bristol City, QPR and Brentford, among others, have been keeping tabs on the defensive midfielder.

With his contract up in the summer, a move does seem inevitable and the Yorkshire side would hope to win the race for the player if they firm up their interest given they may be able to offer Premier League football.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why it could turn into a smart bit of business for Leeds if they do sign Erras…

He is a versatile player

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t work with the biggest group right now, so adding in someone who can cover a few positions would make sense.

Capable of playing in defence or midfield, the giant Erras does just that. That could suit the tactical demands of Bielsa and allow him to switch the style during games if something wasn’t going to plan.

He is a bargain

We don’t know how the current situation will impact football but it seems clear that big-money signings are unlikely in the future.

Therefore, clubs are going to have to search the globe for bargains and Erras fits that category. With his deal up in the summer, he can be snapped up on a free and that could be a shrewd move.

He is about to enter his peak years

Following on from that, given he is only 25, Erras is about to have his best years as a footballer.

However, he also isn’t a player that you may need to be patient with to see how they develop. He should be ready to make an instant impact and may become a key figure for the Whites.