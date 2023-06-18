Leeds United are believed to be interested in West Brom’s Jayson Molumby as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

4 Leeds United summer transfer plans

The immediate focus for the Whites is to bring in a new head coach, but the recruitment team are constantly working in the background ahead of what will be a very busy summer.

Plenty of sales are inevitable as Leeds balances the books, but there will also need to be incomings - and it has been claimed that Molumby is a target.

The Irishman has been a key figure for Albion since he joined the club, but Albion’s financial issues mean he’s thought to be available this summer.

And, whilst he won’t be the most exciting signing for Leeds, here we outline THREE reasons why Leeds must do all they can to bring Molumby to Elland Road…

3 He has qualities they need in midfield

Molumby may not be the best technical player, but he has great energy, and he is excellent at winning the ball back. Quite simply, there’s only Tyler Adams who has those qualities for Leeds at the moment, and there’s a real possibility that he will leave this month.

Even if Adams does stay, the Whites need more depth in the middle of the park, so Molumby will help on that front.

Molumby in action for West Brom in 2022/23.

2 He will be available

The report states that Albion will sell Molumby for the ‘right price’, and the reality is that he will be available this summer. It’s well-documented that the Baggies are in financial trouble under their current owner, and players are expected to move on in the window.

So, this is a great opportunity for Leeds to swoop in, and he may even be available at a knockdown price as West Brom look to bring in some much-needed funds as soon as possible.

1 He fits the profile Leeds will want

At 23, Molumby is a player who is young, but he has also made over 100 appearances in the Championship over the years, so he fits the profile of what Leeds will want.

There will be a need for know-how at this level next season, which Molumby provides, and he will also be someone who can grow and develop as a player in the coming years. So, there are plenty of positives to this potential transfer for Leeds, and Molumby could turn out to be a real coup for them.