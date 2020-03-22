3 reasons why Leeds United moving for Premier League player would make perfect sense

Leeds United have been enjoying a very promising season in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking like they are well placed to go on and secure promotion to the Premier League, when the EFL season can resume.

The Whites have managed to come through a difficult period of form in the league at the start of the year, and have now given themselves a seven point cushion to third placed Fulham ahead of the final nine games of the campaign – and that could well be enough to ensure that they do earn promotion to the top flight.

Were Leeds to get promoted they would be needing to assess their options in the transfer window and see if they could improve as many key areas of their squad as possible, and the Whites are reportedly keeping an eye on Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of potential summer move.

Here then, we take a look at THREE reasons why a move for Ramsdale would be a smart one for the Whites…

Ramsdale’s Premier League experience

One of the main reasons why bringing Ramsdale into Elland Road in the transfer window would seem like a very wise piece of business for the Whites, is because he would offer the vital Premier League experience that their current options do not have in the goalkeeping position.

Kiko Casilla has of course experienced playing in the Spanish top-flight, but the Premier League is a completely different type of competition with the style of play much more demanding on a keeper’s ability to command their box, which is something Ramsdale has shown he can do throughout the campaign.

Leeds’ other keeper is Illan Meslier, who they are reportedly keen on bringing in on a permanent deal in the summer from Lorient, but it would be a real big ask on the 19-year-old to be their first choice between the sticks in the Premier League next term, so Ramsdale could offer a very good alternative.

Ramsdale’s potential to develop further

Ramsdale has been one of the major positives for Bournemouth in what has been a very challenging season for Eddie Howe’s side, with the Cherries currently sitting inside the relegation zone on goal difference and facing the real prospect of relegation to the Championship.

The Cherries have shipped 47 goals in their 29 Premier League matches this season, but that total could have been much higher had it not been for some excellent individual performances from Ramsdale, who has helped to keep opposing sides at bay all on his own at times.

Given the keeper is still only 21-years-old and has only just been starting to feature regularly in the Premier League this season for the Cherries, it suggests that he could have still have vast potential to be developed even further in the coming years, meaning he could prove to be a very valuable addition for the Whites.

Kiko Casilla’s form and situation

Another major reason why Leeds could be in need of bringing in a goalkeeper with the potential and quality of Ramsdale in the summer, is because the Whites have faced some issues in the goalkeeping department at times this season with their first choice Casilla.

The Spaniard has been guilty of making some really high-profile errors for the Whites throughout the campaign, which have cost them at vital times in matches, and that suggests that they could be potentially better served looking to find a more reliable first choice keeper for the long-term.

There is also too uncertainty over the keeper’s long-term future at Elland Road, with Casilla currently serving an eight-game suspension – and that means that signing Ramsdale could allow them to allow the Spaniard to depart.