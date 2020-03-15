3 reasons why Leeds United are right to pursue summer deal for exciting talent

Leeds United have enjoyed a superb season and even with the unwanted break, it still seems likely that they will be playing in the Premier League next season.

So, the Whites could have a very busy summer as Marcelo Bielsa looks to build a squad and it appears one of their first tasks will be signing Illan Meslier on a permanent basis.

The keeper has been second choice for much of the campaign behind Kiko Casilla but the Spaniard’s lengthy ban has given the 20-year-old a chance and he has taken it, keeping successive clean sheets in the Championship.

And, L’Equipe have claimed that the Yorkshire side are keen to press ahead with a 5.5m euros move for the stopper after a meeting between key figures at the club last week.

Here we look at THREE reasons why signing Meslier on a long-term deal is a no-brainer for Leeds…

The coaching staff clearly rate him

With Meslier having only played three games this season, it’s too soon to properly judge him – even if he has impressed on each occasion.

However, Bielsa and the goalkeeping coaches have seen the Frenchman every day and the fact they want to bring him in permanently means they clearly rate him.

The suggested fee is a bargain

As well as that, the 5.5m euros that Leeds will have to pay for the player could be a potential bargain.

Meslier is young, has ability and you would expect him to command a much bigger fee given his age and pedigree – having played for the French national team in the young age groups.

He could be a key player for the years to come

Following on from that, Meslier could be the Whites keeper for the next decade or so if he goes on to fulfil his potential.

He has only just turned 20 and the reality is he probably won’t peak for another seven or eight years. So, this could turn out to be a very shrewd investment over time.