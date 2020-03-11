3 reasons why Leeds United are making the right transfer decision with impressive loan star

Leeds United are preparing to activate their buy-out clause in order to sigh Illan Meslier on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal with the Whites after arriving from French side Lorient on a deal last August.

As part of the loan arrangement, Marcelo Bielsa’s side inserted an option to buy the goalkeeper should he make a big enough impression during his season in West Yorkshire, and according to The Mirror, this is something that Leeds will be looking to do.

Meslier made his debut for Bielsa’s side in the FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal where he came away with huge credit despite the Whites falling to defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Since then, the young stopper has had to be patient, but an opportunity has come to impress after being drafted into the starting XI following Kikom Casilla’s eight-match ban.

Meslier has been hugely impressive in those two games with many now tipping him to succeed Casilla as Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice goalkeeper.

Here are three key reasons why activating Illan Meslier’s buy-out clause is the correct call.

A future number one

There’s no doubt that Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of Illan Meslier.

An excellent shot stopper and a goalkeeper with the technical ability to fulfil the role of a ‘sweeper keeper’, the youngster is exactly what the Leeds boss is looking for.

Kiko Casilla faces an uncertain future at the club amid the recent racism row, meaning that Meslier may well be seen as the first choice stopper ahead of schedule.

Leeds won’t want to face the prospect of signing two keepers this summer and so completing a deal for Meslier looks to be a deal that makes an awful lot of sense given his chances of holding the number one jerseys in the seasons ahead.

Value for money

While the cost of the buy-out clause is yet to be revealed, you can guarantee that it represented good value for money.

Illan Meslier was an unknown quantity outside of France before making the move to Leeds United last summer, meaning that his value will have almost definitely rocketed.

By having a deal already agreed it means that the Whites will no doubt be getting the player for a fee which is below market value which means that any move would be excellent business.

Add into that the fact that he’s already played a handful of times at first team level and any move may well prove to be something of a bargain.

A high potential asset

As well as potentially arriving for a cut-price fee, Illan Meslier could prove to be a great piece of business in the long run.

The stopper is regarded as one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in Europe and so if he goes on to fulfil even a fraction of his potential then it means that he could be one of the best.

If Leeds get promoted and Meslier plays a part in their campaign in the top flight then it’s plausible that the stopper could have an eight-figure valuation within 12-24 months, meaning that if Leeds were to sell they could make a tidy profit.

Of course they’d rather keep the talented stopper in such circumstances, but either way it could be excellent business.