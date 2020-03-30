3 reasons why Leeds United are making a smart move in targeting in-demand forward

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for Metz striker Habib Diallo according to French media outlet Le Quotidien Du Foot.

Diallo has been in impressive form in the French top-flight, and has scored 12 goals in his 27 appearances so far this term.

It seems as though this strong campaign to date hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Leeds United said to be rivalling Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace for Diallo’s signature in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

If they don’t achieve that, then you would imagine that it would be difficult for the Whites to be able to convince Diallo to choose them over the likes of the Premier League trio, as they’d be offering him game time at a better standard of football in England.

We look at THREE reasons why Leeds are making a smart decision in targeting Diallo ahead of the summer transfer window.

He’s a player in fine form.

Diallo has hit 12 goals in his 27 appearances this season, so it’s clear to see that he’s performing to a high standard this term.

Therefore, if he was to sign for Leeds, he would arrive at Elland Road full of confidence, which would be a real bonus for Marcelo Bielsa’ men.

If he could hit the ground running, then Leeds would be in with the best chance possible of staying in the Premier League – providing they win promotion this term.

Diallo is worth a punt if Leeds are playing in the top-flight.

In the Premier League, there are often players that not many fans would have heard of that have gone on to make a significant impact for a specific team.

A classic example of this is Michu, who netted 22 goals for Swansea City in the 2012/13 season in the top-flight. Diallo could make a similar impact at Elland Road if he signed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He would be an unproven talent in English football, but if he can replicate the type of form he has shown he is capable of with Metz, then Leeds would benefit from having a player of his talent in their squad.

Leeds need additional depth in the striking department.

It’s no secret that Leeds are struggling for depth in attack this season, with Patrick Bamford being the only fit option for Marcelo Bielsa at the moment.

Jean-Kevin Augustin (pictured) was signed on loan in the January transfer window, but has since been ruled out through injury, much to the frustration of plenty of the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds certainly need another striker to challenge Bamford for his starting spot, especially if that is to be in the Premier League, and Diallo would certainly be able to that in the near future if he arrived in Yorkshire.