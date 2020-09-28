3 reasons why Leeds are making a smart move in targeting EFL midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell according to the Daily Mail.

No official bid has been made as of yet, but a fee in the region of £15million could be enough to strike a deal with the Canaries before the summer transfer window closes.

Cantwell made 40 appearances for Norwich last season, and caught the eye with some impressive showings in the top-flight, although his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated back into the Championship.

He has made two appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side this term, but was left out of the matchday squad for their recent match against Bournemouth, which could hint that his future lies away from Carrow Road.

A move to Leeds could tempt Cantwell, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side adjusting well to life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion last term.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Leeds are making a smart move in targeting Cantwell before the summer transfer window closes.

Leeds could offer him regular game time

Leeds have been reliant on the creativity of Pablo Hernandez in recent seasons, but some might say that he’s past his best at the age of 35.

Hernandez is also injured at this moment in time, so Leeds are making the right decision in targeting an attacking midfielder in Cantwell.

Given his experience and impressive showings in the Premier League last season for Norwich, you would imagine that the Whites will start him regularly if they landed his signature.

Leeds are a club heading in the right direction

Leeds have been brilliant in recent years, and it hasn’t come as a surprise to their supporters to see them starting the season strongly in the Premier League.

With the financial backing that they have, the Yorkshire-based club could be set for a prolonged spell in the top-flight, which will certainly be pleasing to see for the Elland Road faithful.

Cantwell is a player that has age on his side as well, and you have to imagine that he could play a key role in establishing Leeds as. a Premier League club if he signed for them.

Marcelo Bielsa’s influence

Marcelo Bielsa is a manager that has taken Leeds United to the next level since arriving at Elland Road.

He has guided them to promotion into the Premier League in just two seasons, and the Argentine has been earning raving reviews in his time with the club.

Given the fact that he didn’t make too many signings when taking charge, it’s a credit to his management that he can take players to the next level.

Cantwell has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League with Norwich in the past, so the sky is the limit when it comes to his potential, especially if he’s under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa.