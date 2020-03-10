3 reasons why Leeds United are making a smart move in targeting 24-y/o

Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a transfer swoop for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Leeds’ scouts have been impressed with what they have seen from the defender who has been impressive for the U’s this term.

Dickie has made 44 appearances in total for Oxford this season, as they continue to challenge for promotion into the Championship under the guidance of Karl Robinson.

Football Insider have previously reported that both Southampton and Burnley were also interested in striking a deal to sign Dickie, although it remains to be seen as to whether a formal bid has been submitted by either club.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for Dickie, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side could well be playing their football in the Premier League next season, and currently occupy top-spot in the Championship.

We look at THREE reasons why Leeds are making a smart move in targeting Dickie ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dickie would suit Bielsa’s style of play at Leeds.

It’s no secret that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa demands a considerable amount from his players during game-situations, and that would be no different for Dickie if he arrived at Elland Road.

Dickie has already shown with Oxford that he is comfortable with the ball at his feet though, which would mean that he wouldn’t have to make time to adjust to the style of football that Leeds currently play under Bielsa.

This would make him a smart addition to the Leeds squad in the summer if they fought of other teams to land his signature.

He’s a player with a point to prove.

Dickie had previously played for Reading’s academy teams in the early stages of his career, but he only made one appearance for their first-team before moving to Oxford United.

But he has certainly made the Royals rue letting him go to their local rivals, and he’ll have a point to prove to them in the future.

He’s become a key player for Oxford United, and will certainly feel as though he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League, whether that be with Southampton, Burnley or Leeds United – providing the latter wins a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight this term.

Leeds need additional depth in defence.

Leeds currently have Liam Cooper and Ben White as their first-choice pairing in the heart of the Whites defence, but they don’t have a considerable amount of depth otherwise.

Gaetano Berardi (pictured above) is Leeds’ third-choice in that position, but the defender is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, which raises questions as to whether he’ll be at Elland Road next season.

Therefore, it opens up the opportunity for Marcelo Bielsa to sign a young and promising central defender, especially when Ben White is set to return to Brighton and Hove Albion from his loan spell with Leeds.

Signing Dickie would be a smart move for the Whites, as he’s also got age on his side, with the Berkshire-born defender only being 24.