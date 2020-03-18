3 reasons why Jude Bellingham has made the right decision amid Man Utd and Chelsea interest

Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham has agreed to join German side Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sport Bild as tweeted by Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy.

The young midfielder has had a breakthrough season in English football with the Blues, making a total of 35 appearances in all competitions since his debut against Swansea City last year.

Consistently good performances from Bellingham have gained interest from a number of clubs, including both Manchester United and Chelsea.

United’s interest seemingly took a significant development last week when Bellingham, his mother and agent attended a guided tour of Old Trafford.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

However, despite that visit, German side Dortmund have also been labelled with interest, and reports have now claimed that the 16-year-old has agreed terms to move to the Bundesliga side.

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund after rejecting Bayern Munich, according to Sport Bild. He also visited Man Utd recently, but will move to Dortmund this summer. #BCFC #BVB #FCBayern #MUFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 18, 2020

With those claims, we have taken a look at THREE reasons why Bellingham would be right to join Dortmund…

A recent history of developing young players

Dortmund have had a success of late in developing and working with English players, having seen Jadon Sancho produce superb form throughout the season.

Bellingham would seemingly fit straight in at Signul Iduna Park, and could link up with Sancho if he remains at the club next season.

Another youngster who has blossomed since moving the Bundesliga club is Erling Haaland, and Bellingham would prosper even more being able to work with the talented striker.

Guaranteed starts

Having previously mentioned the rise and development of Sancho, Bellingham can gain comfort from looking into how many times he has been handed starts by Dortmund.

Despite being only 19-years-old, Sancho has already appeared 90 times for Dortmund, appearing 35 times in all competitions this season.

Bellingham would seemingly be handed similar treatment with the German club keen to trust young players.

Champions League football

Dortmund sit four points off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at present, and Champions League football is likely once again at the club next season.

That would hand Bellingham the chance to go from playing in the Championship to playing against some of Europe’s elite, being handed the chance to further his reputation and gain valuable experience as he continues to develop.