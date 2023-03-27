Stoke City boss Alex Neil is interested in sealing a summer move for Sunderland star Ross Stewart, according to yesterday morning's report on Patreon from Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old has been injured for much of the campaign after suffering two severe injury setbacks, with the player now likely to be out of action for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

This will be particularly frustrating for the striker considering how excellent he has been this season when fit and available, scoring 11 goals in 15 competitive appearances with his contributions previously guiding the Black Cats into the promotion mix.

He was also integral to their promotion-winning campaign last term - and has impressed many since then with how quickly he adapted to life in the Championship.

Before his second injury setback, he was reportedly attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere and with just over one year left on his deal (when considering the extension option), the Black Cats may be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Stoke boss Neil could be keen to capitalise on that, having made the move from the Stadium of Light to the bet365 Stadium himself during the latter stages of last August.

But there are reasons why this deal may not happen and we take a look at three below.

1 Sideways step?

Although the opportunity to join the Potters may be an exciting one considering how they have played in recent times, Stoke aren't exactly a step up from the Black Cats at the moment.

Even if Stoke potentially have a bigger budget in the summer, the Wearside outfit probably have more potential at this stage considering they have several young players who will only get better and haven't got a squad filled with loads of loanees.

You just feel Neil's side need at least one or two more campaigns to get themselves in a position where they can compete for top-tier football.

The same could arguably be said for the Black Cats - but they have enjoyed a better season than Stoke have considering the Wearside outfit were only promoted last year.

If Stewart is to move on this summer, he would probably want to take the step up to the Premier League with top-tier teams previously reported to have been interested in him.

2 Finances

Although the player will only have one year left on his deal in the summer if he doesn't sign a new contract, the Black Cats are still likely to want to generate a sizeable fee for the 26-year-old.

This isn't just because he's so important for them - but also because they need to rebuild their forward department and will need all the money can they possibly get if they want to make it a success.

Stoke may have wealthy owners - but even if they have more wiggle room in terms of the amount they can spend - they aren't likely to fork out huge amounts after needing to work within a limited budget in recent years after previous overspending.

As the summer of 2018 showed, spending big doesn't always work out and the board may not want to fork out a considerable amount for just one player, so it would be a surprise if the two teams were able to agree a fee for him.

3 Medical

According to journalist Nixon, Stewart isn't guaranteed to be "fully fit" before the end of the summer window and that could pose a problem to Stoke.

Players don't "pass" or "fail" a medical - tests are carried out before a recommendation is then made to the coaching staff in terms of whether they should buy the player or not. So even if he doesn't "pass" a medical, he could potentially be brought in.

But after seeing the player ruled out with two severe injuries this season, Stoke will do everything to ensure that he would be able to stay fit in the future, especially if they are forking out a decent amount for him.

And the Potters may not decide to task a risk on him if they feel that he won't be reliable, so even if a fee and personal terms are agreed, a move could still collapse at the medical stage if Stewart is keen on a switch to Staffordshire.