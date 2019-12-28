3 reasons why it makes sense for Nottingham Forest to sanction big-money sale

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is closing on a January exit from the club.

Having arrived at the City Ground last summer in a deal worth £13.2m, Carvalho was expected to make a huge impact the club, but the Portuguese playmaker has struggled and has since found playing time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi.

40 appearances last term saw Carvalho a regular starter for the club, but Lamouchi’s arrival this summer has changed that stance and it now looks increasingly likely that he could leave the club in January.

Talk of an exit has been rife for a few weeks now and reporter Alan Nixon has suggested on Twitter that a move to Greek side Olympiacos is on the cards.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also owns the Greek club and therefore a deal could be easily reached.

A win at Hull City yesterday put Forest back on tract for their promotion hopes and Carvalho gained just three minutes in the game.

With an exit looking likely, we took a look at the three reasons why a sale would be best for everyone involved.

Lack of impact

Given that Carvalho has the number ten shirt at Forest and that he always played in a more advanced role, you be little surprised by his small goal return.

The 22-year-old has scored only once in the league this season, adding to his tally of four from last season.

Having made nine appearances for Benfica before his arrival at the City Ground makes you wonder if he does have that extra sparkle number ten players often have, but again – in those nine games, he failed to score a single goal.

Money for a striker

If Forest can get £10m out of selling Carvalho then they should go for it.

Lewis Grabban is the only in-form and regularly fit striker at the club at present, and that money brought in for Cavalho should be given to Lamouchi to bring in some extra firepower.

A statement of intent from Lamouchi

How many clubs would sell one of their playmakers in the January transfer window when they are trying to gain promotion? Not many, so this would be a brave and bold statement from the French boss.

The deal which will work for all parties has to be done quickly and efficiently, and that will enable Lamouchi to scour the globe for a new striker.

Rafa Mir is expected to leave the club too, and that will also open the possibility of another player coming in.