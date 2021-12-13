3 reasons why Ipswich Town naming 44-y/o target as Paul Cook’s successor would be a risk

Ipswich Town are on the lookout for a new boss, with former Millwall chief Neil Harris seemingly in contention for the vacancy.

The hierarchy made the decision to sack Paul Cook after an inconsistent season so far that has seen the side languish in mid-table when promotion had been the aim.

Since that decision there have been several names linked with the role, with Football Insider claiming that Harris has already had an interview and he is ‘well placed’ to land the job, even if he’s not the only serious contender.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why turning to Harris to replace Cook would be a risk…

He’s not a clear upgrade

Firstly, it’s hard to say that Harris is a better option than Cook, and the whole purpose of bringing in a new manager is that they would be an upgrade.

Like Cook, Harris has a promotion from this level on his CV but he struggled at Cardiff as time went on after a positive start.

Whilst he’s by no means a bad manager, there are surely better options out there for the ambitious Suffolk outfit.

His style of play may not go down well

At their best, Harris’ Millwall side were uncompromising, hard to beat and direct, and it was similar story at Cardiff.

Of course, there’s no right or wrong way to play football but given the squad that Ipswich have assembled they may expect a more stylish approach, which Harris is unlikely to encourage.

He hasn’t shown he can be the long-term answer

As touched upon, Ipswich are an ambitious club now with owners who have proven that they will put money in to help them improve.

So, even though promotion from League One has to be the immediate aim, the owners will be looking further ahead and they will want a manager who can also have them establishing themselves in the Championship and then pushing for a play-off place.

Whether Harris is capable of delivering on that is certainly up for debate.