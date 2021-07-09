3 reasons why Ipswich Town must continue their pursuit of 27-year-old despite Championship interest

Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks has emerged as a high-priority Ipswich Town transfer target, according to Suffolk News, and they have already seen two bids rejected for the highly sought-after midfielder.

Adding to their troubles of securing the Rotherham midfielder, are the divisional rivals who are in pursuit and the higher-level interest that he is also attracting.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Peterborough United and Derby County of the Championship, as well as Sunderland in League One, are three teams who have been named who are interested in Crooks.

Here are three reasons why Ipswich Town should continue their pursuit of the 27-year-old…

Goal threat

Ipswich Town lacked in front of goal last season and Crooks could be a partial solution to that problem.

The Tractor Boys scored a mere 46 goals last time out – a figure that is nowhere near good enough for a team looking to get back to the second-tier.

As well as possessing the ability to score goals, Crooks is a creative midfielder who is equally efficient in providing assists. Rotherham’s 6 foot 4 talisman is also a real physical threat, who can cause problems both in the air and on the deck.

New vision and direction

Paul Cook has come to Ipswich and has filled fans back up with relief. He is seemingly making a new start and has already made some major changes to his squad.

A move for Crooks provides the towering midfielder with an opportunity to start a new project under an exciting manager who has seen excellent results in recent years.

Crooks would be a signal of intent and continuing his pursuit (without offering a ridiculous fee) would show their divisional rivals that promotion is not just desired but is needed.

Replacing Flynn Downes and Teddy Bishop

Downes and Bishop have both been crucial players for Ipswich in the past couple of seasons, and whilst the club is heading towards this new direction, it is essential that these quality players are replaced by quality players who fit the manager’s philosophy.

Crooks likes to operate further forward than the pair but he has played a lot of games in a deeper role for Rotherham.

Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper have both already been brought in to boost Cook’s options in the middle of midfield, but Crooks brings something different to the table – something that helped Rotherham escape the league two seasons prior.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40