3 reasons why Hull City must do all they can to finalise January transfer swoop after Liam Rosenior admission

Liam Rosenior is preparing for his first transfer window in charge of Hull City and he will be hoping to make a few tweaks to the group.

The new boss has already made it clear that he wants to reduce the numbers in the squad, so it could be more about outgoings than incomings.

Nevertheless, the Tigers are still expected to make a few additions and Rosenior has confirmed that he would be interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, which would likely be on loan.

The 19-year-old joined the Eagles from Derby, where he worked with the Hull chief, and the chance to get regular minutes in the Championship would surely appeal to both Palace and the player.

Here we look at THREE reasons why Hull must do all they can to land Ebiowei in the New Year…

Rosenior knows the player

As mentioned, Rosenior has worked with Ebiowei at Derby, so he knows exactly what qualities he brings to the team and his character off the pitch.

After appointing the former player, it’s now time for the owner to back him and this would be a signing that the manager wants, as evident by his comments.

Hull are in a relegation battle as it stands, so they need new recruits that fit Rosenior’s style and this would work in that sense.

He brings pace to the team

Rosenior has been open about his plans with the team and he made it clear that adding more pace is a priority.

So, Ebiowei will certainly help. Anyone who saw him play for the Rams will remember a quick, direct threat that would look to beat his opposite number and create chances.

He could be the spark in the final third that Hull are sometimes lacking.

He has a point to prove

Finally, the Tigers would be getting a player who is desperate to show what he can do.

The move to Palace was made with the future in mind, but you can be sure that Ebiowei wants more minutes but it won’t happen this season. Therefore, his next best move is to play regularly in the Championship, impress and then try to get in Patrick Vieira’s plans for the next campaign.