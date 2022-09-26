3 reasons why Huddersfield Town turning to 42-y/o would be a smart move

Huddersfield Town are on the lookout for a new manager after making the decision to sack Danny Schofield earlier this month.

Whoever is appointed is going to inherit a side in the relegation zone, so it is a big challenge awaiting the new boss and it’s a call the hierarchy need to get right.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy, with Jonathan Woodgate the latest thought to be under consideration.

Whilst the prospect of the 42-year-old taking the job isn’t going to please most Terriers fans, here we outline THREE reasons why it could be a smart decision by Huddersfield…

He has a point to prove

Woodgate was highly regarded as a coach but he struggled in his first managerial role with Middlesbrough.

Even though he improved his reputation after doing well at Bournemouth, there’s no doubting that the former England international still has to prove himself as a boss.

So, unlike others who have been on the merry-go round, he is a young, hungry coach who will be desperate to succeed as his next job is going to be crucial for him.

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

He suits Huddersfield’s profile

The reality is that the Terriers don’t have the biggest budget and they need to work on developing players.

Woodgate is seen as a coach that could help bring players through and he also wouldn’t arrive with big demands, so he does suit the type of profile that the hierarchy will be looking for.

He knows the Championship

Finally, Woodgate has a good knowledge of the division having managed both Boro and the Cherries, so he isn’t someone who will need time to adapt.

Of course, you should never dismiss a candidate if they don’t have experience at this level but it’s certainly an advantage for an appointment during the season if they know the league.