3 reasons why Huddersfield Town must stand firm as interest grows in Karlan Grant

Huddersfield Town have managed to make some real signs of progress under Danny Cowley since he took charge of the club, with the Terriers manager helping to get the best of some of the club’s most influential players.

That has seen him manage to lift Huddersfield from the relegation zone over the course of the last few months, with the Terriers currently sitting in 18th place in the table, but they are still only sat just three points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches to play.

One player who has been instrumental to the Terriers managing to improve their form under Cowley has been Karlan Grant, and the forward’s form in the league has seen him attract the reported interest of Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion – as per Sky Sports – and that means Huddersfield are set to face a real challenge of their ability to keep hold of him in the summer.

Here then, we take a look at THREE reasons why the Terriers must stand firm over the forward and keep him at the club…

Grant’s impact in front of goal

The obvious reason why Huddersfield simply must do all they can to hold onto Grant is the forward’s ability to make the difference in front of goal, with the 22-year-old having scored 16 goals in the Championship in his 34 appearances so far this campaign, which is almost a rate of a goal every other game.

The Terriers would find that level of output almost impossible to replace, with their other main strikers Steve Mounie and Fraizer Campbell having netted just ten Championship goals between them so far this season – and that would mean they would have to find another potential goalscorer were Grant to leave.

The 22-year-old’s composure in the box and ability to score different types of goals makes him the main threat that opposing defences need to stop when they come up against Cowley’s side, but without him you would fear for how Cowley’s side would go about their attacking play.

Grant’s tactical versatility

As well as having the obvious ability in front of goal, Grant has shown that he can be relied upon to operate as both a lone striker and also in the wide positions throughout the season, which has allowed Cowley the luxury of being able to fit him into the side with another forward.

Huddersfield have also not had many dependable options in the wide positions, which means that were they to lose Grant it would leave them light in two areas in their squad really, and that would again be a very difficult problem for Cowley to solve over the summer.

If Huddersfield are going to build on their progress this season next term, you feel they will be needing the flexibility that Grant provides them, and so the Terriers will be wise to make sure that they convince him to remain with the club.

Grant’s potential to develop even further

Another key reason why Huddersfield need to stand firm over Grant is because the forward is only likely to increase in value over the next few years, as he continues to mature into an all round forward capable of being one of the most potent attackers in the Championship.

Given the current state of the market, and with Grant still only 22-years-old his value should continue to grow if he continues to perform on the pitch, so Huddersfield could potentially look to keep him for another year and then cash in if they feel the time is right after that.