3 reasons why Huddersfield Town must not cash in on key man amid transfer interest from European outfit

Huddersfield Town could face a battle to keep hold of Pipa, with Sporting CP keen on the talented right-back.

The 23-year-old only signed from Espanyol last season and whilst his first campaign in England was tough on the whole for the team, the Spanish U21 international impressed individually, with his quality on the ball a particular standout aspect of his game.

And, it appears that form has caught the eye, with Portuguese outlet Record claiming Pipa is a target for the capital city side, who may need to pay just €2m to do a deal.

Whilst the prospect of moving to the Portuguese champions is obviously going to appeal to the player, we look at THREE reasons why Huddersfield must do all they can to keep Pipa in Yorkshire…

He’s an important player

Firstly, Pipa is a key to the way that Carlos Corberan wants to play.

Two goals and four assists is a decent return from full-back but it doesn’t really tell the whole story as the Spaniard is also excellent in how he uses the ball which can help the team build out from the back.

Moving forward, Corberan will want to build a more attractive team and even from a deep position, Pipa could be crucial to that.

The rumoured fee is far too low

As mentioned, the appeal of Sporting CP is obvious. They have just won the league and they would offer Pipa Champions League football, so it would be hard to stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives.

However, the suggested €2m fee is nowhere near suitable. Yes, it would give the Terriers a profit on someone who cost around £500,000, but in today’s market they should be demanding a lot more than that before they even entertained cashing in.

It would send out the wrong message

Finally, the aim for Huddersfield after flirting with relegation last season is to push on and progress.

The fans are rightly demanding a productive window and whilst a few smart signings have been made, this would undo any good work and end any feel-good factor around the club.