3 reasons why Huddersfield Town must do all they can to win race for 24-y/o transfer target

Mark Fotheringham has had a mixed start to life in charge of Huddersfield Town as he looks to help the side away from the relegation zone.

The Scotsman is going to need time to fully get his ideas across to the team and the January window will be crucial as it allows him to make a few tweaks to the group.

And, it appears work is ongoing on that front, with the Daily Record suggesting the Terriers are keen on signing midfielder Keanu Baccus from St. Mirren.

The report claims that the 24-year-old, who is hoping to go to the World Cup with Australia, is on the radar of a few clubs, with Huddersfield having sent a scout to watch him during the weekend draw with Kilmarnock.

Here we outline THREE reasons why the Yorkshire side must do all they can to land the player…

He’s affordable

We all know that Huddersfield operate on a stricter budget than most in the Championship, so they need to be smart with their recruitment.

Baccus is entering the final 18 months of his contract with St. Mirren, whilst the financial reality for Scottish clubs means most can’t demand big fees. Therefore, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Terriers to reach an agreement with the Buddies.

He fits their profile

Following on from that, Baccus is the type of player that Huddersfield should be targeting.

At 24, he is not an untested kid, but with most of his football having been played in Australia, the former Western Sydney Wanderers man has a point to prove in this country.

So, the midfielder would be desperate to make a name for himself and will be eager to take what is a big opportunity for himself at Huddersfield.

He brings quality to the midfield

Finally, and most importantly, Baccus is a good player – evident by the fact he was with the Socceroos last month and could go to the World Cup.

He has the athleticism to cope with the Championship and has technical ability to improve this Huddersfield side. Strengthening the midfield could be a priority in January and Baccus should be able to make an instant impact.