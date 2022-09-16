3 reasons why Huddersfield Town appointing 41-y/o managerial target would make no sense

Huddersfield Town are on the lookout for a new manager after they made the decision to sack Danny Schofield during the week.

With the side having picked up just four points from eight games, which includes six defeats, it was perhaps no surprise the hierarchy decided to act.

Now, the search has begun for his replacement and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Michael Carrick.

The Manchester United favourite, who had a short spell in charge of the Red Devils on a temporary basis, is keen to get into management and Huddersfield has been suggested as a possibility.

Whilst landing the former England international could pay off, here we outline THREE reasons why it’s a risk not worth taking right now…

He has limited experience

We’ll start with the obvious one, Carrick doesn’t have much experience as a boss.

Huddersfield turned to Schofield who was in a similar situation and even though Carrick was obviously a brilliant player, the reality is we still don’t know what he’s like in the dugout.

So, to make the decision to sack Schofield and then turn to another unproven manager would be a massive risk.

They’re in a difficult position

Following on from that, the Terriers aren’t in a position where they can really afford to get this wrong.

Of course, there are still 38 games to play, so they shouldn’t panic, but they’re already five points from safety, so they need to get results quickly.

If they were higher in the table you may be inclined to take a gamble, however if this next appointment goes wrong there is a real possibility the team are playing in League One next season.

He is not used to this level

There would be no doubts about Carrick’s professionalism or his willingness to work as a coach.

However, he spent most of his career at the top level and then coached Manchester United, so, with all due respect, moving to Huddersfield would be a big shock.

Again, that’s not to say he wouldn’t adapt but the Terriers need an instant impact. Therefore, getting a coach with Championship experience may be beneficial at this time.