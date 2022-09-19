3 reasons why Huddersfield must do all they can to bring in 39-y/o as Danny Schofield’s successor

Huddersfield Town made the decision to sack Danny Schofield last week after a poor start to the season left the side in the relegation zone.

Even with a win over Cardiff City at the weekend, the Terriers are still three points from safety, so whoever does take charge will have a big job on their hands to get the side climbing the table quickly.

As you would expect, several names have been linked with the vacancy over the past few days and the latest potential candidate is Gary O’Neil.

The 39-year-old is in temporary charge of Bournemouth at the moment, and he has impressed with the Cherries. However, the chance to get a permanent gig with Huddersfield may appeal and here we outline THREE reasons why they should do all they can to bring O’Neil in…

He’s clearly talented

Admittedly, this is a tiny sample size, but the work O’Neil has done with Bournemouth is impressive.

To go three unbeaten with a side that had lost 9-0 prior to his appointment shows he is a coach that can organise the team tactically and the players respect him.

He has quickly instilled a spirit in the group too, with Bournemouth fighting back to beat Nottingham Forest and they kept a clean sheet against Wolves just days after the embarrassment at Liverpool.

Quite simply, the early signs suggest O’Neil’s a very promising coach.

They could miss out on him

Following on from that, O’Neil is seen as a leading candidate for the Bournemouth job, which is no surprise.

Of course, if they offer him the job then he will pick the Premier League side over Huddersfield. But, with off-field uncertainty involving the Cherries, this might be the moment for the Terriers to pounce.

The longer they delay, the more O’Neil’s stock could rise, making it harder to bring him in.

He has a point to prove

Finally, this would be O’Neil’s first managerial role on a permanent basis, so he would be desperate to prove himself.

We know that Huddersfield can’t compete with some of the big hitters in this league financially, so they need to go about it in a different way.

They took a chance on Carlos Corberan and it paid off significantly and you could see similarities to O’Neil, who is eager to show what he can do in a top job, so it could be a good fit.