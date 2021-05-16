3 reasons why Huddersfield must avoid swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man after transfer claim

Huddersfield Town are set for a very busy summer, as Carlos Corberan looks to make improvements to his squad that finished 20th in the Championship.

One area that needs improving is central defence, and it has been claimed that Tom Lees is a target for the Terriers.

The defender is currently at Sheffield Wednesday, however with his deal expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where he will be playing his football next season.

Some may feel that bringing in the former Leeds United man, who has plenty of experience at this level, would be a smart bit of business for Huddersfield on a free transfer.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why Huddersfield should be looking elsewhere to strengthen their defence…

He’s not a clear upgrade on what they’ve got

The idea ahead of any transfer window should be to improve the XI, and it’s hard to say that Lees does that.

That’s not to say that the Huddersfield defence have done well, but the reality is that Lees would be arriving having played 38 games in a team that suffered relegation. Plus, he isn’t someone that the Wednesday fans would be desperate to keep.

Even with financial restrictions, there should be better options out there for Huddersfield.

His age would be a concern

As well as that, Lees will turn 31 a few months into next season, and that would be a worry.

Of course, you need experience in the ranks but Huddersfield already have a few players in the squad that provide that. So, they need to sign a defender that is at their peak and capable of becoming a key figure in the years to come. Lees doesn’t fit the bill.

The message it sends out

Finally, after a disappointing season, the Terriers fans are looking for the club to take action to prove they won’t be flirting with relegation again.

That’s not to say they are demanding big-money signings, but they want to see a plan and a fresh approach to try and kick on. Bringing in an experienced defender who has just been part of a relegation to League One wouldn’t do that.