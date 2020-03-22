3 reasons why Huddersfield are justified in their transfer stance on 22-y/o

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has not ruled out the possibility of signing Benfica attacker Chris Willock on a permanent deal when the summer transfer window opens, according to Yorkshire Live.

Willock has made a positive impact for Huddersfield since completing his loan switch from Benfica back in January, with the winger’s strong displays during his seven Terriers appearances having clearly alerted Cowley to the prospect of signing him permanently.

The 22-year-old has established himself in Cowley’s starting line-up following a string of impressive substitute showings, while it has also been reported by Football Insider that Championship rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City are monitoring a possible deal.

This all comes after a disappointing first half of the season for Willock where he was frozen out of Slaven Bilic’s plans at West Brom, but he his mid-season move to Huddersfield has given him a fresh lease of life as he looks to get his career back on track.

Here, we take a look at THREE reasons why it would be the right move for Huddersfield to pursue a permanent move for Willock…

Hungry to prove himself

Willock is a player who holds plenty of promise after climbing through Arsenal’s academy ranks before moving to Portuguese giants Benfica, but he has ultimately failed to make an impact in the senior side at both these clubs despite showing plenty of potential.

The attacker would have also been highly disappointed by his lack of senior action at West Brom following his summer move, but he has now been handed a much-needed career lifeline by the Terriers and he has so far appeared more than eager to take it.

Willock has now reached the point in his career where he will be looking to impress by playing regular senior football and this hunger to prove himself may appeal to Cowley, particularly given he has already displayed this for the Terriers so far.

Positive attacking player

Willock has earned a spot in the Huddersfield line-up after catching the eye with his bright wing play during his substitute appearances, with the Benfica youngster then scoring his first goal for the club during the 2-1 win over Bristol City.

This strike typified the style of play which has made Willock such a popular figure at the Terriers since his loan move, with the attacker making a direct run at the Robins defence before sweeping a clinical effort into the top left-hand corner.

This is the kind of positive attacking play which has sometimes been missing from the Huddersfield side this term, and Willock represents the exact mould of player that the Terriers should consider adding to their ranks over the summer.

Already settled into the side

This factor could play an important role in Huddersfield’s decision on Willock’s future given he will already be familiar with Cowley’s coaching methods, while Willock’s allegiance to the club could also play a key hand in convincing him into a move.

It is important that Cowley had players he can trust at the John Smith’s Stadium next season as they target a more positive campaign, and the fact Willock has already earned a spot in Cowley’s side suggests the Huddersfield boss would be keen on a permanent move.

It can only seem right that Huddersfield take a look within the squad before planning their summer transfer business, and a permanent swoop for Willock would be a great way to kick off their dealings during the off-season.