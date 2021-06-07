3 reasons why Fulham need to see off Championship competition to land transfer target

Fulham are one of a host of clubs looking at Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell ahead of a potential move.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Graham Alexander’s side this season but there had been doubts about his long-term future as his contract expires in the summer.

And, despite Motherwell’s best efforts, Campbell is not going to agree a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side, so he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

That has alerted plenty of clubs, with Football Insider revealing that the Cottagers are battling Millwall, Luton and Peterborough for the player.

Here we look at THREE reasons why the Londoners need to do all they can to sign Campbell…

He is a bargain

Firstly, this is a signing that would make a lot of sense from a financial perspective.

Even though Fulham are expected to be backed in the market, they should still search for bargains and bringing in Campbell would be just that.

He is a talented player who would bring an energy and drive to the midfield, so to pick him up on a free would be smart business.

He has the potential to improve

At 23, Fulham would be getting a player who is only going to get better.

The midfielder has improved a lot in Scotland over the past few years and if he continues that upward trajectory then he could become an important player in the second tier.

Fulham need to be identifying players who can go to that next level and Campbell could progress a lot as he reaches his peak.

He will be desperate to prove himself

Finally, the Cottagers would be getting a player who would be desperate to succeed at the club.

The mood around a relegated club can be difficult, and it’s about the manager having players who want the best for the club. If they sign Campbell, this would be his big opportunity and he would be totally focused and committed to helping the team to promotion.