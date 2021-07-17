3 reasons why finalising transfer swoop for 21-y/o striker target would be a smart move from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are expected to have a busy few weeks as Chris Hughton looks to make a few additions to his squad.

Having settled the ship in the previous campaign, the plan for the experienced boss will be to kick on and build a team that is capable of challenging for a play-off place.

To do that, many recognise signings are needed and a striker would be high on the list of priorities. Therefore, links to Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenović should encourage fans.

Whilst the youngster doesn’t have a great goalscoring record, he is a young player who has represented Croatia at every level up to U21.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why he would be a good addition for Forest…

They need a striker

Firstly, as touched upon, the Reds need a striker, so his arrival would certainly improve the squad.

The fact Hughton signed Glenn Murray last season proves that he knows it’s an area that needs addressing – and Kulenović has the qualities that should suit the system the boss plays at the City Ground.

So, he appears to be a good fit and would provide competition to the current group of strikers at Forest.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Wes Morgan Right Left

He has decent pedigree

Next, Kulenović is a player that has a good CV considering his age.

The fact he has played for Croatia for all younger age groups shows he is someone the country rate, whilst he has also turned out for Legia Warsaw, Dinamo Zagreb and Rijeka.

There is a big expectation at all those clubs, particularly the former two, which means the demands at Forest won’t be too much for the striker.

Kulenović’s record in Zagreb is underwhelming but at Rijeka, in his first full season as a regular, he managed seven goals, which suggests talent is there.

It makes sense from a business perspective

Finally this is also the sort of investment that could make a lot of sense for Forest from a financial perspective.

For too long, the club have made mistakes in the market. Whether it’s signing players who are too old or overspending, they have rarely got it right.

In this case, Forest would be getting a player who has his peak years in front of him and he is potentially coming in on a loan-to-buy. This could turn out to be a bargain if Kulenović goes on to fulfil his potential.