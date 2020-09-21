3 reasons why finalising deal for transfer target will be great business from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have had a very disappointing start to the Championship after suffering back-to-back defeats.

That has heaped the pressure on boss Sabri Lamouchi and it has also highlighted the weaknesses that the current team has.

However, the Reds are moving to rectify that, with the BBC revealing that Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna is poised to join the East Midlands outfit after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

The Scotland international has proven himself to be a very good performer north of the border and here we outline THREE reasons why it would be a great addition for Forest…

He will bring a balance to the team

Importantly, McKenna is left-footed, so he would be able to play on the left side of the defence and will bring a balance to the team as they look to play out.

It might seem like a minor detail but it can help Forest moving forward and his partnership with Joe Worrall has the potential to be one of the best in the division.

His peak years are ahead of him

From a business perspective, this is a good move as well. Forest will be bringing in a player that is 23 and could potentially star for the next decade at the City Ground.

Even though he is young, he has played over 100 times for the Dons, which includes cup finals and in Europe, so he isn’t lacking on that front.

He can make an instant impact

Perhaps most importantly, Lamouchi is getting a player who will improve his XI instantly.

The dismal start Forest have endured means the pressure is really building on the boss and the players and they need to get wins quickly. McKenna will help the side to do that and he won’t need to take time to adapt to the physicality of the league having come from Scotland.