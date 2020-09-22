3 reasons why EFL forward should choose Aston Villa over Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Watford forward Ismaila Sarr over his wages, after reaching an agreement with the Hornets over a fee according to France Football.

It is claimed that a fee in the region of £36million has been agreed by both parties, although it remains to be seen as to whether Sarr will sign for the Reds or not.

The same report from France Football claims that Aston Villa are also interested in signing Sarr before any move to Liverpool is confirmed.

Do you know which of these Watford facts are actually false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

Villa are believed to be confident of reaching their own agreement to sign the forward, with the summer transfer window due to close in October.

Sarr made 30 appearances for the Hornets last season, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Sarr should choose to pursue a move to Aston Villa over Liverpool before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Regular game time isn’t guaranteed at Liverpool.

Liverpool already have some strong options available to them in their attacking-three.

Mo Salah and Saido Mane would certainly be ahead of Sarr in the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s plans this season, and you have to feel as though sitting on the substitutes bench wouldn’t be a good move for the Watford forward.

This wouldn’t be the case with Aston Villa though, and he’d be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in Dean Smith’s side this season in the Premier League.

He’s still got plenty of years ahead of him.

For any player in football, you’re going to want to play at the highest level possible, and that won’t be different with Sarr.

The prospect of playing for a prestigious club like Liverpool might prove to be too good of an opportunity to turn down, but he needs to weigh up his options carefully.

Sarr is only 22, and won’t want his career to stall by moving to a club where he won’t get minutes under his belt on a regular basis.

A move to Aston Villa would be better-suited to him at this stage in his professional career.

He could be a ‘big fish in a smaller pond’

There is a real difference in quality between Aston Villa and Liverpool, and some players thrive when they’re one of the so-called ‘better player’s’ in a team.

Sarr would be that with Aston Villa if he signed for them, but he wouldn’t be that in the Liverpool team, especially when he’s not getting regular minutes under his belt.

A wrong move at this stage of his career could hinder his development, which is the worst-possible scenario for Sarr.