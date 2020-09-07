3 reasons why Derby County’s latest potential transfer decision is a mistake

Derby County are braced for two rather significant departures this week, with Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe edging closer towards moves to Sheffield United.

Derby – who defeated League Two newcomers Barrow on penalties in the Carabao Cup at the weekend – are only five days away from beginning their league campaign with a home clash against Reading.

Phillip Cocu’s side are set to be without Bogle or Lowe, though, with the pair closing in on moves to Bramall Lane after missing the clash with Barrow at the weekend.

Sky Sports are reporting that Sheffield United are close to completing a double swoop worth £15million for the pair, with an announcement seemingly on the horizon.

This piece of transfer news has divided the opinions of Derby fans, and here, we take a look at why it is a mistake by the club to let them go.

The timing

Derby have been relatively quiet in the transfer window thus far. David Marshall has arrived on a free transfer from Wigan, whilst Mike te Wierek has arrived on a pre-contract deal from FC Groningen.

Matt Clarke has also returned to the club on loan from Brighton, but fans will surely be frustrated that they haven’t brought in any attack-minded players on the eve of a new season.

It looked as if Derby’s defence was complete heading into the new season and all they had to do now was address the midfield and the attack, but they look set to take a backwards step here.

Bogle and Lowe are two very important players under Cocu. Bogle has been the Rams’ first-choice right-back since Frank Lampard arrived, whilst Lowe has become first-choice left-back ahead of Scott Malone.

Losing these two players whilst their squad depth is already quite thin is a risk.

Their importance to the team

Phillip Cocu utilised a 5-3-2 system in the latter stages of pre-season and used the same formation against Barrow, with their wing-backs bombing up and down the flanks.

The system looked set to suit Bogle and Lowe down to a tee. They are two very quick, attack-minded full-backs who cause problems going forward.

But changing their system almost to suit the two players, before selling them for £15m just as the new season is about to get underway is somewhat bizarre.

£15million is obviously a lot to receive given how limited finances will be this term, but they are two important players who may be tough to replace.

Their potential

Bogle and Lowe are two players who have plenty of time left in them to grow and develop.

Bogle, 20, and Lowe, 23 have big potential, and with another season under their belts of helping Derby challenge for a promotion spot, their price tag could well have risen.

But whilst £15million is a decent amount, there is a feeling amongst fans of that the club could have waited and held out for more, especially given other movements in the transfer market

Jamal Lewis is close to joining Newcastle for £13.5million whilst Matty Cash has joined Aston Villa for a deal rising up to £16million.