3 reasons why Derby County need to go all out to land 29-y/o transfer target

Derby County remain in the relegation zone after a tough season so far, with the January transfer window crucial to their survival hopes.

Whilst there is still an uncertainty around the takeover situation, Wayne Rooney is drawing up a list of transfer targets ahead of the window, and The Athletic have revealed that Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun is a player the Rams are monitoring.

The 29-year-old was thought to be a target for Derby in the summer, although a deal didn’t come off.

With Dursun’s contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, a January move seems achievable, even if there will be work permit issues to overcome.

Here we look at THREE qualities the player would bring if he does move to Pride Park…

Goals

Firstly, and most importantly, Dursun is a player who scores goals. He has been outstanding in the German second division this season, hitting nine goals in 13 league games.

And, that’s not a freak season for the player. He grabbed 16 in the previous campaign, and has managed double figures in three of the last four years. So, he should be able to solve Derby’s issues in the final third.

Experience

Derby’s situation means they need someone to come in to make an instant impact. Whilst Dursun hasn’t played in England before, he is a very experienced player.

At 29, he is at his best physically and will be mentally ready for the challenge of a new league and culture.

He can lead the line well

Finally, Dursun has been playing as a lone striker for much of this season, so he is capable of doing the role that Rooney wants.

He needs a striker that can link play, hold the ball up and to be a threat in the box. That suits the ex-Greuther Furth man.