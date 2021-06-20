3 reasons why Derby County must win Championship transfer tussle for 29-y/o target

Derby County will be hoping to have a busy summer as Wayne Rooney looks to strengthen his squad.

The Rams endured a forgettable previous campaign, which saw them secure their safety on a dramatic final day in the Championship. Therefore, improvements are needed if the side are to push on.

However, off-field issues have once again hindered the club, and Rooney is yet to do the serious business that he would’ve wanted.

That hasn’t stopped the rumours though, with the Daily Mail claiming Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is a target for Derby, although there is plenty of Championship interest in the full-back.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Derby must do all they can to win the race for the Scotland international…

He’s cheap

Even if Derby do get the takeover that all the fans are dreaming of, they will still need to be able to find bargains, and O’Donnell would fit the bill.

The right-back is available for a ‘modest fee’, so he won’t set the club back a lot and you can’t imagine he will demand big wages considering he is coming from Motherwell.

He brings experience

The Rams squad is desperately short of depth all over the pitch, so bringing in experienced reinforcements has to be a priority.

At 29, O’Donnell has seen a lot in the game. He has played in League Two, in Scotland and now at Euro 2020, so he is someone who will be able to cope with the demands of the Championship.

He has the sort of quality and character that will add a lot to the Derby dressing room.

He can make an instant impact

Finally, Derby don’t need players for the future.

The fact they were so poor last season means that the XI needs to improve and whilst Nathan Byrne was a good option at right-back, O’Donnell’s arrival could allow him to play further up the pitch.

Bringing in someone who will make an instant impact and add much-needed depth will be welcome by the fans.