3 reasons why Derby County must do all they can to win race for Manchester United outcast

Derby County will be hoping for a busy January transfer window as Wayne Rooney looks to strengthen his squad.

Of course, the club will need to be under new ownership for that to happen, but there is a confidence that an agreement will be reached, so the fans may be cautiously optimistic.

Either way, Rooney will have to start planning ahead and The Sun have claimed the Rams are one of 13 clubs interested in signing Phil Jones.

Whilst his injury record will be a major cause of concern, Jones has Premier League interest, which shows that he is still rated within the game. And, here we look at THREE reasons why Derby must do all they can to sign the former England international…

He has top level experience

The performances of Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies this season shows the value of experienced, and in Jones Derby would be getting another player who has been at the top for most of his career.

Having featured for the Red Devils and England, the defender knows about dealing with pressure, which could be important as Derby battle to stay up.

He has a point to prove

Rooney obviously knows Jones’ character having played with him, which is a positive, and he would also be getting a player who has a point to prove.

The 29-year-old has been written off and sometimes ridiculed in the past few years but he should still have years left in the game. So, this is his chance for a fresh start and is one he will be keen to take.

He will allow them to play in a different way

Finally, providing he stays fit, Jones would be a big asset to the team. He clearly has quality to have had the career he has, whilst his additional mobility and pace compared to Davies and Jagielka means the team could push higher up the pitch.

That could encourage more attacking from the Rams, who need to start winning games.