3 reasons why Derby County must do all they can to finalise transfer swoop for experienced forward

Derby County have wasted little time in improving their squad following David Clowes completing his deal to buy the club on Friday night.

Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have signed up to be part of the team for next season and plenty more new additions are expected in the coming days and weeks.

And, one of those could be David McGoldrick. The forward is available on a free transfer after his deal expired with Sheffield United and whilst he had been linked with a reunion with Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough, nothing has happened yet.

So, Derby could swoop in for the 34-year-old and here we outline THREE reasons why they should do all they can to land McGoldrick…

They need a forward

We’ll start with the obvious one – Derby need players!

We know the issues they’ve had and we know the squad is seriously depleted, so it’s about adding numbers quickly and whilst Barkhuizen and Mendez-Laing provide more quality in the final third, they still need strikers.

McGoldrick is capable of playing in different roles up top and would be a welcome addition for Liam Rosenior.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

It would be a real coup

As well as that, bringing in McGoldrick would be a coup, he wouldn’t just be helping the squad but he would probably become a key player.

There’s a reason that Middlesbrough were linked with the former Ireland international and it’s only two years ago that he scored eight Premier League goals.

His injury record last season would be a slight concern but if McGoldrick stays fit then you would expect him to be an important figure in League One.

He can help in the dressing room

Finally, McGoldrick is a player who has been there and done it over the years, so he will be respected by the younger players in the squad and could be the sort of player they need in the dressing room.

There will still be a pressure that comes with playing for Derby next season and the players need to embrace that, so having a figure like McGoldrick in the dressing room is a positive.