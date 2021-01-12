3 reasons why Dejphon Chansiri has to act quickly after Sheffield Wednesday managerial development

Sheffield Wednesday remain without a manager, after Dejphon Chansiri made the decision to sack Tony Pulis last month.

In fairness, it looks to be the correct call, as the Owls have recorded three successive victories under caretaker boss Neil Thompson.

However, with the club still firmly in a relegation battle, they will want an experienced figure to come in, and it has been revealed that former Wigan boss Paul Cook has officially applied for the vacancy.

The 53-year-old is out of work after leaving the Latics ahead of the current campaign, and here we outline THREE reasons why Chansiri should move swiftly to land Cook…

He is perfect for the job

As well as wanting the job, the former Portsmouth chief is also the ideal candidate.

He has got results in the Championship, he has managed clubs who have had financial issues, and he has done all of this by playing some decent football.

Ultimately, there can’t be many more realistic names that seem as good a fit for this job.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire

Other interest could emerge

Waiting around before making a decision could see the Owls miss out on Cook.

Whilst there are no high-profile Championship vacancies that may appeal to the out of work manager, things can change very quickly in football.

If another club is on the lookout for a manager, Wednesday could find themselves in a difficult position.

The transfer window

Finally, the transfer window is crucial to any manager, and the next Wednesday boss will want to bring in several new recruits.

Obviously, the deadline is approaching, so it would benefit the Owls to bring in someone quickly as they then identify the players needed to improve the squad.