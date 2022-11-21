3 reasons why Coventry City need to fend off Burnley interest for midfield ace

Burnley have recently reignited their interest in Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare, as per a report from Football Insider.

Vincent Kompany was hoping to secure a deal for the 24-year-old in the summer, however, they were unable to meet a £5 million valuation that the Sky Blues had set.

Whilst we wait for the January transfer window to open its doors and for the rest of the campaign to play out, here, we take a look at why Coventry need to fend off Burnley’s interest in the 24-year-old.

Promotion charge

Burnley are of course competing for automatic promotion and are making a good go of that as things stand.

However, the Sky Blues are also vying for promotion, with an excellent run of recent form filling all those associated with the club with the confidence that they can achieve something great this season.

O’Hare is a massive part of that and should he depart, then that would represent a significant blow to their chances of reaching the higher level.

Domino effect

As alluded to above, O’Hare is vitally important to how the Sky Blues operate, and if he was to depart, it could cause somewhat of a domino effect.

If the club were to give in and sanction his departure, players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, who are equally as important, may see that as a sign that the club are lacking ambition.

With Premier League interest likely to surface for Gyokeres, the Sky Blues will be eager to keep the big three together during the upcoming transfer window.

Out-of-possession

It is well-documented what O’Hare provides on the ball, with there not being many better when it comes to progressing the ball and creating chances.

However, he is also extremely important when the Sky Blues are not in possession, with his intelligence and relentlessness off the ball causing havoc for defences who like to play out from the back.

With out-of-possession performance swiftly becoming increasingly vital in the modern game, O’Hare is one of the best examples in the division that you will get your rewards if you do the hard graft.