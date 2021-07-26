3 reasons why completing deal for 28-y/o target would be a smart move by West Brom

West Brom haven’t been as busy in the transfer window so far as some fans would’ve hoped but they continued to be linked with players.

The latest rumour was perhaps a surprising one, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon claiming that Adam Reach is under consideration.

The 28-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer following their relegation to League One.

Despite the left-footer’s decent pedigree, with Reach having spent the vast majority of his career as a Championship player, it’s fair to say his potential arrival didn’t go down well with the Albion support.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why it could actually be a smart move from the Baggies…

He is available on a free

Firstly, we know that Albion aren’t going to be big spenders this window in terms of a net spend, as any incomings may depend on outgoings.

But, with Reach a free agent, this is one they should be able to finalise quickly. Given the financial situation of clubs right now, many will be searching for bargains and the former Middlesbrough man could turn out to be a shrewd addition if he rediscovers his best form. Either way, he will be a low-risk move for Valerien Ismael.

He is versatile

The new boss appears to be sticking with the back three formation that worked well at Barnsley and Reach could play a few positions in that system.

Primarily, he will offer valuable cover to Conor Townsend, with a lack of options behind the left wing-back right now. As well as that, he could play in a midfield three if required or further up. That’s very useful for Ismael over what will be a demanding 46-game season.

He has a point to prove

Finally, the Baggies would be getting a player with a point to prove.

As mentioned, Reach has struggled in recent years and his performances for the Owls were underwhelming last season. But, he’s still only 28 and he does have a lot of talent.

New surroundings and a fresh start could be just what’s required for Reach to show why he used to be considered a top player at this level.