3 reasons why Chris Hughton must give 24-y/o a chance at Nottingham Forest next season after transfer development

Nottingham Forest are set for a very busy summer as Chris Hughton looks to make his mark on the squad.

The experienced boss has done a good job since taking over, but he will be desperate for a full pre-season and summer transfer window, which will allow him to make the changes he feels are needed.

One man who could have a role to play at the City Ground next season is Joao Carvalho, the Reds’ record signing.

The attacking midfielder is out on loan with Almeria right now, but he has failed to make a big impact in La Liga 2, with Nottinghamshire Live revealing that the Spanish outfit are unlikely to make his move permanent.

Therefore, a return to Forest is likely for pre-season, and here we look at THREE reasons why Hughton should give Carvalho a chance…

They need more creativity

Whilst improvements have been made under the former Brighton chief, there’s no denying that scoring goals and creating chances has been a problem.

Bringing in a new number ten would be a priority for most fans, so Carvalho should be given a chance to impress first.

He has intelligence with where he picks up the ball and an eye for a pass. That could give Forest a different dimension in the final third and help them score more goals.

They won’t get a good fee in the summer

As well as that, selling Carvalho wouldn’t make sense from a financial perspective.

This is a player they spent around £13m on and there’s no way that they’re going to get near that back in the current climate.

So, instead of taking a big loss, Forest should persevere with the player to see if he can rediscover the form that made him worth such a fee.

He clearly has talent

Finally, he is a player that has a lot of ability.

Some will rightly argue that he has been inconsistent in the past, but there won’t be many disputing that Carvalho has ability.

And, Hughton could be the manager that really unlocks his potential. We have seen players thrive under different coaches and the current boss may be the one to get Carvalho firing.