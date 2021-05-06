3 reasons why Charlton Athletic’s reported transfer stance on forward is the right call

Charlton Athletic ‘would be keen’ to sign Jayden Stockley on a permanent deal from Preston North End according to a report from Lancashire Live.

Stockley has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Addicks in his loan spell with the London-based side this term.

The forward has made 21 appearances in total for Charlton this season, and has chipped in with eight goals and two assists in all competitions for Nigel Adkins’ side.

They’ll be hoping that they can rely on Stockley to continue to impress in front of goal, with the Addicks needing a win in their final match of the 2020/21 season, although they’re also relying on results from elsewhere to force themselves into the play-off places.

Stockley has one year remaining on his current contract with Preston North End, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future with the Championship side moving forwards.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Charlton’s reported interest in signing Stockley on a permanent basis is the right call.

He’s a player in fine form

Stockley has impressed in a relatively short space of time whilst on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One, whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in his 21 appearances for them, and Charlton would be signing a player that will be full of confidence of replicating a similar run in front of goal for them in the future.

The Addicks are still in contention to finish in the top-six in the third-tier this term, and the Charlton supporters will be hoping that he can fire them into the play-off places on the final day of this year’s league campaign.

He’s got a point to prove

Stockley had previously found regular game time hard to come by with Preston North End in the Championship, which meant that it didn’t come as a surprise to see him struggling for confidence in front of goal.

But with regular minutes in League One with Charlton, he’s shown that he’s more than capable of performing to a high standard at this level.

If the Addicks were to be promoted into the Championship this season and signed Stockley permanently, then they’d be getting a player that is hungry to prove himself in the second-tier once again.

His future at Preston remains unclear

Stockley is out-of-contract with Preston in the summer of 2022, and with no new deal on the table as of yet from the Championship club, his future at Deepdale remains unclear.

With the forward impressing in his loan spell with Charlton this term, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Lancashire-based side look to cash-in on him whilst he’s caught the eye with some strong performances in front of goal.

Charlton are right to be taking advantage of Stockley’s uncertain future with Preston, and you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a permanent move to The Valley in the summer.