3 reasons why Dejphon Chansiri’s bold transfer call on key Sheffield Wednesday man is risky business

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is a player that is attracting a significant amount of transfer interest heading into the new season.

Yorkshire Live have previously revealed that the likes of Millwall and Stoke City are just some of the teams keen on landing his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Owls are preparing for life in the third tier of English football this term, after being relegated from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Windass was one of the few players in Darren Moore’s squad to come away with a considerable amount of credit to their name, after he caught the eye with a number of strong performances.

The 27-year-old scored ten goals, and was on hand to provide six assists in 44 appearances for the Owls, and the club’s supporters will have been hoping to see more of the same from him next term.

According to The Sun on Sunday (27th June, page 61) Sheffield Wednesday’s owner Dejphon Chansiri has put a £5million price tag on Windass this summer, as he looks to keep hold of the forward.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Chansiri’s valuation of Windass is risky business heading towards the new League One season.

They risk having an unhappy player on their hands

Sheffield Wednesday endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they were relegated into the third tier of English football, whilst under the watchful eye of Darren Moore.

The Owls boss will be keen to create a positive atmosphere within his senior squad this season, and he won’t want to run the risk of having any unhappy players on his books.

Windass could potentially become that though, as for any player, you’re surely going to want to play your football at the highest possible level.

A move back into the Championship will surely tempt Windass, and if he was to remain at Hillsborough due to being price out of an exit this summer, then it could disrupt Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Windass could leave for free next summer

Windass only has one more year remaining on his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, and it would come as a surprise to see the club not cash-in on him this summer.

For any club, you’re not going to want to see your key players depart on free transfers when their contracts expire, which make Chansiri’s stance on Windass’ future even more bizarre.

It’s a risky move as any interested clubs might just wait until next summer to sign Windass on a free, instead of paying the £5million that Chansiri is demanding for the forward’s services.

The funds could have been used to solve some of their off-field uncertainties

It’s been well-documented that Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of off-field problems in recent seasons, which don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

It has previously been reported by The Yorkshire Post that some players were considering departing over unpaid wages from the 2020/21 campaign.

This sort of news makes it even more strange that Chansiri could potentially price Windass out of a move, as funds from his exit could be used to solve some of the off-field problems this summer.