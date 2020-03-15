3 reasons why Championship starlet has to resist Tottenham move despite big-money move lined up

Queens Park Rangers face a real battle to keep hold of Eberechi Eze in the summer after his fine season in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the country following his performances for the R’s and The Sun have claimed today that Tottenham are keen to sign the attacking midfielder in the summer.

They state that a £20m package for Eze could be agreed and the chance to join such a big club is sure to appeal to Eze, who has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists for Mark Warburton’s side this season in the league.

However, the North London outfit are sure to face competition to land the youngster and here we outline THREE reasons why Eze should not make a move to Spurs in the summer…

Jose Mourinho isn’t the right manager to further his career

Jose Mourinho is obviously a top-class coach and his record speaks for itself.

But, one area he doesn’t excel in is bringing through younger players. It has been a regular criticism of the Portuguese coach throughout his career and even with Spurs’ injury crisis he has been reluctant to turn to the academy – apart from Japhet Tanganga.

So, Eze may benefit from finding a manager that can give him the guidance he needs to continue to improve.

Spurs are stacked with talent in his position

Another concern for Eze is that he wouldn’t get the minutes he needs to develop as a player.

And, Spurs are ridiculously well-stocked in those attacking and wide midfield positions. Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli are just some of the players who can play a similar role to Eze.

It could be too big a step up right now

Finally, even though Eze is more than capable of going on to star in the Premier League, he may not be ready for such a big move.

Spurs are a club that expect to play in the Champions League and they are striving to win trophies, which brings a lot of pressure.

He may benefit from a few years without such intense scrutiny before making the leap to a club with top four aspirations.