3 reasons why Celtic’s transfer interest in EFL talent makes perfect sense

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty according to The Scottish Sun.

It is claimed that the Bhoys are preparing an offer in the region of £800,000, although it remains to be seen as to whether the League One side are ready to listen to any offers for Doughty.

Doughty made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks last term, although his efforts were unable to stop Lee Bowyer’s side from being relegated into League One.

The 20-year-old has featured in all of Charlton’s matches in the 2020/21 season so far, and scored in their first league match this term, which came against Crewe Alexandra.

A move to Celtic could tempt Doughty though, with Neil Lennon’s side aiming to win their tenth consecutive league title this term ahead of arch rivals Rangers.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Celtic’s reported transfer interest in signing Doughty makes perfect sense.

He’ll be wanting to play at the highest-possible level.

Charlton were relegated into the third-tier of English football on the final day of the 2019/20 season, after they were beaten by Leeds United at Elland Road.

Doughty has already shown glimpses of his quality with the Addicks, and for any player, they’re going to want to be playing their football at the highest-possible level.

A move to Celtic could provide him with the opportunity to do just that, with the Bhoys looking to win their tenth consecutive league title under the management of Neil Lennon.

Charlton could be forced to cash-in on some key players.

Charlton have had their fair share of financial and off-the-field troubles in recent years, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the club cash-in on some of their key players.

Doughty is one of those, and is a player that certainly has a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his professional career is anything to go by.

Celtic have shown they give young players a chance in the first-team.

Celtic are a club that have shown that they’re willing to give young players a chance in the first-team.

We’ve already seen the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and David Turnbull be involved in the senior side, and Doughty will know that there is a clear pathway through to the first-team, which will make a move to Celtic almost too good to turn down.