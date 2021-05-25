3 reasons why Cardiff City should not rival Derby County for attacking transfer target

Mick McCarthy is reshaping his Cardiff City squad as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

A priority for the former Ireland boss is going to be attacking reinforcements, and it has been claimed that Martyn Waghorn is a target for the Bluebirds.

The 31-year-old is currently with Derby County, but his contract expires in the summer and whilst the Rams are keen to keep the player, he will be assessing his options.

On one hand, bringing Waghorn in would make sense. He has worked with McCarthy before at Ipswich Town and has proven himself in the Championship previously.

However, it would also be a risky move in a sense, and here we outline THREE reasons why Cardiff should not move for the striker…

He’s no better than what they have

Firstly, you have to say that Waghorn isn’t a clear upgrade on what Cardiff currently have. Kieffer Moore is the main man up top and James Collins has been brought in to provide competition.

The plan should be to recruit someone who is an improvement on those, although that would be very tough in Moore’s case, or to find a player who offers something different.

With just five goals to his name this season, it suggests Waghorn doesn’t fit the bill on either front.

They should be targeting younger players

In an ideal world the Welsh side would be targeting younger players who can develop and improve under McCarthy’s guidance, with the potential to be sold on for a profit.

Signing the ex-Rangers striker would go against that. He is a short-term fix and he is a player who may be past his best.

He will command decent wages

Some may argue that bringing Waghorn in on a free would represent a smart bit of business.

However, as a free agent, the forward will be able to command a decent wage and probably a two or three-year contract at least. The fact clubs are competing for his signature means Cardiff may have to meet his demands to complete the signing.

So, instead of putting finances towards this deal, Cardiff should use the funds elsewhere.