3 reasons why Cardiff City need to win race for 17-goal striker

Cardiff City are among a host of Championship clubs that are keeping tabs on Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles.

The 25-year-old has made a name for himself due to his performances in League One this season, hitting 17 goals in 34 games, which has seen him called up to the Northern Ireland squad.

Therefore, a summer move could be on the cards, with Sun reporter Tom Barclay confirming the the Bluebirds, Huddersfield and Derby are all monitoring Charles.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Mick McCarthy must do all he can to bring the striker to Wales…

They need more depth

Firstly, and most importantly, Cardiff need at least one more striker in the next window.

There has been far too much reliance on Kieffer Moore in this campaign, with recent recruit Max Watters not featuring as much as he would’ve perhaps expected.

So, a new number nine will be a priority for McCarthy, and Charles would give Cardiff a much-needed additional goal threat.

He suits McCarthy’s style

Another positive is that the Accrington man should suit McCarthy’s style.

The new boss has a clear approach to the game, and he wants strikers who work hard, challenge defenders and get in the box to finish off chances.

Charles is a hardworking forward who wouldn’t complain about putting in the hard yards up top and his attitude is what the manager wants from an individual.

He will be desperate to impress

Finally, the Bluebirds would be getting a player who is hungry to succeed.

McCarthy delivered success at Wolves by identifying lower league gems who were determined to prove themselves, and he has helped many individuals make the step up.

If he did secure a move to the Championship, it would continue Charles’ rise, and he will want to show everyone he can do it in the second tier.