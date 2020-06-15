3 reasons why Cardiff City need to do all they can to beat Rangers to 24-y/o target

Cardiff City had enjoyed a decent start to life under Neil Harris and they will still have hopes of winning promotion this season.

However, the former Millwall chief will already have realised where he needs to strengthen in the summer and it appears that bringing in a striker will be a priority.

Lee Tomlin is the top scorer for the Bluebirds this season with seven, so it’s an area that needs addressing and reports have claimed that Livingston’s Lyndon Dykes is a target for the Welsh side.

Whilst they won’t have an easy run at the player, with Rangers thought to be monitoring him, the update claims Cardiff are in a good position to do a deal.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Harris needs to do all he can to convince the striker to move to the Welsh capital…

He is a bargain

Even though no fee has been agreed with Livi yet, the update claims that he will cost in the region of £1m.

The transfer market may be impacted by the current situation moving forward but bringing in a striker who is 24-years-old and has performed well against the likes of Celtic and Rangers for £1m is still cheap and could be a real bargain.

He will be able to handle the physicality of English football

With Dykes having played in Scotland, there should be no worries about his ability to adapt to English football in terms of the physicality.

That makes him a safer option than a player from abroad and it should ensure the Bluebirds are bringing someone in who can make an instant impact.

He can lead the line on his own

Since taking over, Harris has generally gone with one up top and that requires a certain skill-set from the striker.

And, that won’t be a problem to Dykes. Anyone who saw his displays for Livi against Celtic will have seen a player who is superb on his own, as he managed to bully Christopher Jullien in both home games against the champions.

Capable of running the channels and bringing others into play, he could be the ideal focal point for Cardiff.