3 reasons why Cardiff City must do all they can to secure transfer agreement for 26-/o target

Cardiff City are set for a very busy summer as Mick McCarthy looks to build a squad that can challenge for promotion next season.

The experienced boss knows what’s required to succeed at this level and he will want to make the additions that the Bluebirds need to push on.

One of the positions he is looking to strengthen is up top, with Wales Online revealing that Wycombe striker Iche Ukpeazu is someone who is on the radar of Cardiff.

Whilst the 26-year-old only managed six goals for the Chairboys in the Championship last season, he was a real handful with his physicality and here we look at THREE reasons why Cardiff must do all they can to secure his signature…

He could be picked up for a cheap fee

Firstly, Ikpeazu could be a bargain as the update claims that he has a release clause that could allow him to leave Wycombe for around £500,000.

In today’s market, that’s a small fee and with Cardiff not set for a big net spend this summer, they need to be smart in the way they operate and try to find bargains. The former Hearts man fits the bill on this front.

He should suit McCarthy’s style

Another reason why the striker should be signed is because he fits McCarthy’s approach.

There’s no denying that the former Wolves chief likes to play with a more direct style, with a focus on getting the ball into the box and into the final third quickly.

So, Ikpeazu is ideal. He is extremely strong, which means he plays well with his back to goal and he will be the focal point that the manager wants.

He is a good alternative to Kieffer Moore

Following on from that, he would be a decent replacement to Kieffer Moore. The Wales international has been outstanding in the past year but Cardiff need a backup option to compete with James Collins.

Ikpeazu may not be as technically good or as prolific as Moore, however he can lead the line in the same way because of his size and physicality.

Ideally, the Wycombe man will be competing with Moore for a starting place but there has to be a contingency plan if he is sold or if he picked up an injury.