3 reasons why Cardiff City must do all they can to beat Swansea City to striker signing

Cardiff City are expected to be busy in the January transfer market and bringing in a new number nine is sure to be a priority for Mark Hudson.

It appears the Bluebirds’ recruitment team are already making progress when it comes to identifying potential additions, with reports claiming that Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is on the radar of the Welsh side.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward, as the update states that Bristol City, Preston and Cardiff’s bitter rivals Swansea City are all tracking the player, who has scored 18 goals in 20 National League games this season.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Cardiff must do all they can to bring in Langstaff…

They need a striker

We’ll start with the obvious one. Cardiff have scored just 17 league goals this season and they simply don’t have enough quality strikers, with Callum Robinson and Mark Harris the top scorers this season on three each.

So, they need to address the issue and whilst there will be doubts about whether Langstaff can make the step up, he does have an ability to find space in the box and he is a good finisher.

He’s a realistic option

The Bluebirds aren’t in a position where they can just go and throw millions to bring in a proven striker from a top league in England or abroad.

Instead, they need to search for bargains and find potential gems, with Langstaff potentially fitting the bill. Players like this won’t always be available, so if they miss out on the Notts County man, it could be hard to get the striker they need in January, which is a notoriously difficult window.

It could be a financially smart decision

Following on from that, even though no fee has been mentioned, it’s unlikely that Notts County will be able to demand a significant fee for the player.

At 25, Langstaff has his best years in front of him and even though the focus will be on him scoring goals straight away, he could be flipped for a significant profit if he hits the ground running and does well over the next 12-18 months.

Cardiff’s financial situation means they have to be open to player trading to help them progress and this is the sort of deal that could work on that front.