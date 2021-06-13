3 reasons why Cardiff City must beat rivals Swansea City to signing of 29-y/o transfer target

Mick McCarthy will be hoping for a busy summer as he looks to make his own mark on the Cardiff City squad ahead of what is his first pre-season in charge.

The experienced boss did a terrific job after his appointment midway through the previous campaign and the challenge now will be to push for a play-off place moving forward.

However, it won’t be an easy task, with the Bluebirds financial situation meaning the boss will have to work on a budget. And, one free agent that the Welsh outfit have been linked with is Matty James, who will leave Leicester City when his contract expires in the coming weeks.

Sealing a deal for the 29-year-old won’t be straightforward though, as the Daily Mail claim that Cardiff’s bitter rivals Swansea are also monitoring the midfielder.

Here we look at THREE reasons why McCarthy must do all he can to convince the player to go to the Welsh capital…

He’s a bargain

As touched upon, Cardiff aren’t going to be big spenders this summer, so picking up a good player on a free really would be perfect.

Whilst he may command a decent salary, overall it’s going to be a cheap deal and it would allow McCarthy to put the funds he does have available to strengthen the team elsewhere.

He brings good experience

Some may be surprised that James is only 29 as he seems to have been around for a long time! With over 200 appearances to his name, Cardiff will be getting a player who knows exactly what the Championship is about.

He has won promotion too, so he will bring a winning mentality to the group and that sort of experience and leadership can be crucial over a gruelling 46-game campaign.

It’s an area they need to strengthen

Finally, you’d have to say that Cardiff probably are one central midfielder short.

Marlon Pack may be used in a deeper role next season and there has been speculation surrounding Will Vaulks, so having another option in the middle of the park will be very welcome to McCarthy and it should give the Bluebirds sufficient depth.