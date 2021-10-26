3 reasons why Cardiff City appointing 39-y/o managerial candidate would be a major risk

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager after Mick McCarthy was dismissed on Saturday after an eighth consecutive defeat.

The result leaves the Bluebirds in 21st position in the Championship, so it’s crucial that the next appointment is the right one to help the team up the table.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent days, although one surprising contender is Paul Munster. The 39-year-old is in charge of Indonesian outfit Bhayangkara, having previously worked in Sweden and India.

Whilst we have seen plenty of coaches without a top reputation make an impact in the game, here we look at THREE reasons why appointing Munster would be a risk the Bluebirds don’t need to take…

He hasn’t managed at this level before

As mentioned, you should never totally dismiss someone because they lack experience but it clearly makes this appointment a massive risk.

Munster is respected as a coach and deserves credit for experiencing different football cultures but his first step in English football can’t be in the Championship.

There are many proven managers who would be attracted to this position.

The team are fighting relegation

Following on from that, Cardiff aren’t in a position where they can be taking major risks.

They are one place above the relegation zone and even though many will feel they have enough quality to climb the table, nobody is ever too good to not go down from this league.

If this appointment doesn’t work out, there’s a real chance that Cardiff could be playing in League One next season.

They don’t have the funds to back a rebuild

Finally, you may be willing to make a hugely risky appointment like this if you could back the boss to get his ideas across, with funds for new players.

Recent comments from Mehmet Dalman were not encouraging in that sense, as he gave an insight into what is a pretty bleak view off-the-pitch for the Bluebirds.

Turning to someone so inexperienced without giving them the backing to make the changes that are needed is a real risk.