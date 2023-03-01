3 reasons why Burnley should offload first-teamer this summer ahead of Vincent Kompany talks

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed that he will speak to Bailey Peacock-Farrell about his future at Turf Moor, revealing this to Lancs Live.

The Northern Irishman climbed up in the pecking order following the departures of Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, though summer addition Arijanet Muric has been ahead of him in the pecking order for much of the season.

With this, the 26-year-old has only made 11 appearances in all competitions this term, perhaps more game time than many other backup shot-stoppers have managed to get under their belt.

Kompany decided to retain him this season despite the fact he spend the 2021/22 campaign with Sheffield Wednesday, though it’s currently unclear whether he will stay at Turf Moor next season too.

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and with this, the Clarets may need to make a decision on his future this summer if they want to avoid the risk of losing him for free on the expiration of his deal.

We take a look at three reasons why the Lancashire outfit should be looking to offload him during the next window despite the fact he’s appeared quite a few times for the club this season.

Risk of being pushed further down the pecking order

With the Clarets likely to be promoted to the Premier League, they may decide to invest in an experienced stopper in the summer to maximise their chances of staying at the top level and this would probably push him further down the pecking order.

He may have been useful as a third-choice keeper if he had plenty of top-flight experience under his belt and was able to mentor the youngsters – but Peacock-Farrell is still reasonably young for a goalkeeper.

That’s why a mentor role wouldn’t be suitable for him, so it probably wouldn’t be worth keeping him, even though they would probably have space for three stoppers in their 25-man squad next term.

Franchi’s path blocked?

20-year-old Denis Franchi hasn’t been given a chance at a senior level yet since his summer move from Paris St-Germain – and you feel Peacock-Farrell will only be blocking his path to first-team football whilst he’s still at Turf Moor.

The Northern Irishman’s presence could potentially allow Franchi to go out on loan in the summer and that’s one reason to keep the former – but there’s a chance the Italian could play some Carabao Cup and FA Cup games.

That would be a valuable experience for him – and an opportunity to potentially play in the top flight would be valuable for him as well if there’s an injury crisis in the goalkeeping area.

If Franchi can perform well when given the chance, there are no reasons why Kompany won’t keep him as first-choice stopper.

For the player’s sake

Ian Baraclough may have left the Northern Ireland manager’s job now – but his warning about the player needing regular game time to retain his place as his country’s first-choice stopper will still be ringing in the keeper’s ears.

You feel the 26-year-old will be desperate to stay as number one but he may not keep his spot if Conor Hazard impresses and/or Luke Southwood becomes Reading’s starting keeper again next season.

Even without international caps in mind, the chance to play regularly will be attractive for the ex-Leeds United keeper who showed at Hillsborough that he can be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

For the sake of the player’s career, the Clarets should be allowing him to move on. If they treat the Northern Irishman right, that could persuade more players to come to Turf Moor.